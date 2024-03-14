New Target to open at major Chicago intersection

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos courtesy of Target

A new Target store will hold its grand opening this weekend on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The store is located at the Six Corners intersection at 4728 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park. It will open its doors to the public for the first time on Sunday.

The new Target marks the company's 88th store in the Chicago area and boasts a size of over 44,000 square feet. The building will also hold CVS pharmacy, Ulta Beauty, Apple and Starbucks.

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Chicago community," said Pablo Avalos, store director of the new Chicago Portage Park Target store. "We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning adult beverage, beauty and much more, as well as convenient CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty and Apple locations."

The new Target, which employs roughly 90 people, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.