New tennis courts at Whitney Young named after Katrina Adams

Whitney Young High School is showing off its newly improved tennis courts.

They are being named after alumna and former professional tennis player Katrina Adams.

SkyFOX flew over the resurfaced courts Tuesday morning.

Adams was the first African American singles champion in Illinois in 1983, and later in her pro-career, she won 20 Doubles titles.

"Every time a new student or community player steps on the court and asks, ‘Who is Katrina Adams?’ — may my story, my legacy inspire them to own their arena, as I have always walked in confidence in owning my arena," Adams said.

The courts were made possible with a fundraising project and a $70,000 grant from the U.S. Tennis Association.