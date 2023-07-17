New welcome center will offer enrollment services for migrant children living in West Town, Humboldt Park

A welcome center for migrant children was announced Monday by the city of Chicago.

The new pilot welcome center is located at Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School and will offer enrollment services for migrant children living in West Town and Humboldt Park.

Chicago Public Schools says there will be health screenings offered and vaccines will be necessary for all new arrivals.

CPS doesn't know exactly how many children they expect to enroll but says they already have an extensive program teaching Spanish-speaking children English.