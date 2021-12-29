New Year's Eve celebration: Chicago officials layout safety plan for downtown festivities

City officials on Wednesday unveiled their safety plan for downtown New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Chicago this weekend.

A 1.5-mile-long fireworks display highlights Chicago's festivities this year.

Fireworks will be launched at midnight from five bridges and two launch points along the main branch of the Chicago River. Spectators can view the display along the river from Wolf Point near the Franklin/Orleans Street bridge to the east of Columbus Drive to Navy Pier.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a message for those looking to cause trouble downtown.

"If you're going to come downtown, you've got to do so with the right spirit, to have fun but not to cause mischief or worse, commit crimes," Lightfoot said. "As my mother would tell me, 'if you go out in public and you act a fool, there's going to be accountability.'"

Several streets and bridges will be closed to all traffic as early as 11 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Here are the anticipated closures provided by the City of Chicago:

Beginning at 4 p.m., sidewalks will close to pedestrians on one side of each of the following bridges (pedestrians will have access to the sidewalk on the remaining side of the bridge and be able to cross until the bridges are closed for the display launch between 11-11:30 p.m.): Franklin/Orleans Street bridge (west sidewalk), Lasalle Street bridge (east sidewalk), Clark Street bridge (east sidewalk), Dearborn Street bridge (west sidewalk), and State Street bridge (east sidewalk).

At 4 p.m., the Chicago Riverwalk will close east of State Street to all pedestrian traffic. The remainder of the Riverwalk west of State Street will close based on public safety. Viewing will not be allowed from the Chicago Riverwalk.

Beginning at 11 p.m., expect complete closures of the Franklin/Orleans Street, Lasalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, and State Street bridges to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Also, at 11:00 p.m., eastbound Upper, Middle and Lower Wacker Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic from Lake Street to Stetson Avenue. Pedestrian traffic and viewing from Upper Wacker Drive will be permitted.

Streets and bridges are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic approximately 10 minutes after the fireworks display or when deemed safe to do so. We anticipate all bridges and streets to re-open by 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1.

The CTA is offering free rides on trains and buses running from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday. Purple and Yellow line service will be extended to around 2 a.m. Saturday.