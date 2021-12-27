Chicago announces fireworks display along lakefront, Chicago River to ring in 2022

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans for a 1.5 mile-long midnight fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago RIver to welcome in the new year.

"I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future," said Lightfoot. "Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year."

There will be eight separate launch sites along the Chicago River and in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

The fireworks display will be free to watch, and a website has been created to provide details about where people can view the fireworks.

"This will be the largest fireworks display in the City’s history and one of the largest anywhere in the world," said Arena Partners CEO, John Murray, who is producing the event again this year after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. "It is so great that the City is open again and welcoming people back to our fantastic hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions."

