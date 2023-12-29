New Year's Eve celebrations: Navy Pier fireworks, river displays and art projections await Chicago

As the weekend approaches, Chicago gears up to bid farewell to the year with a plethora of celebratory events.

The final weekend offers the last chance to experience Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic, with Sunday marking the concluding day for the Festival of Lights. The enchanting display features over two million lights adorning nearly a thousand trees throughout the zoo. Operating hours are from 3 to 9 p.m., with animal habitats closing at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are available online for entry.

In the realm of light spectacles, Navy Pier is slated to host its traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display at midnight. The free show promises a dazzling start to the new year. Parking fees apply. The countdown commences at 11:59 p.m.

Adding a new dimension to the celebrations this year, fireworks will illuminate not only Navy Pier but also the Chicago River. Simultaneously, the Merchandise Mart building will serve as a canvas for art projections beginning at 7:30 p.m. At 11:55 p.m., the projection transforms into a countdown display.

For those seeking alternative New Year's events, the Congress Plaza Hotel is hosting a New Year's Eve Ball. Attendees can revel in dancing and drinks across eight rooms, with ticket prices starting at $89.

Similarly, Palmer House offers a countdown celebration featuring music and all-inclusive beverages. Tickets for both events can be purchased online.