New Year's Eve extravaganza: Concerts, performances light up Chicago

Several performances and concerts are scheduled around town for New Year's Eve Sunday.

The ‘Straight No Chaser’ comedy tour will be at the United Center featuring some big names like Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley.

Puppet-based comedian Jeff Dunham will stop by the Allstate Arena on New Year's Eve with his "Still Not Canceled' tour.

At the Metro, there will be a New Year's Eve performance being dubbed Queen of Diamonds, featuring a number of artists.

