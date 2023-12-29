Expand / Collapse search

New Year's Eve extravaganza: Concerts, performances light up Chicago

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Several concerts, performances scheduled in Chicago for New Year's Eve

In addition to fireworks and parties, there are lots of concerts and performances you can attend to ring in the new year.

CHICAGO - Several performances and concerts are scheduled around town for New Year's Eve Sunday.

The ‘Straight No Chaser’ comedy tour will be at the United Center featuring some big names like Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley.

Puppet-based comedian Jeff Dunham will stop by the Allstate Arena on New Year's Eve with his "Still Not Canceled' tour.

At the Metro, there will be a New Year's Eve performance being dubbed Queen of Diamonds, featuring a number of artists.

You can check them all out on Metro's website.