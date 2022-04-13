New York subway attack: Suspect Frank James arrested; 'We got him'

BREAKING NEWS: Police have arrested Frank R. James, the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire, FOX 5 News has confirmed. Acting on a tip, a detective and a sergeant took James into custody in the East Village in Manhattan. James was being held at the 9th Precinct station house.

"We got him," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

James has nine prior arrests in New York City and three arrests in New Jersey dating back decades, however he does not have a felony conviction on his record, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

James is facing federal charges, according to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

---

EARLIER REPORT

A massive manhunt was underway Wednesday for the New York City subway attack gunman who fired 33 rounds inside a subway car as it pulled into the station in Brooklyn a day earlier striking 10 people and injuring dozens.

The NYPD said that Frank R. James, 62, was the lone suspect in the shocking morning rush-hour attack after calling him a ‘person of interest’ in the case. A $50,000 reward was offered for information that leads to his arrest. An alert was sent out to cell phones across the area Wednesday morning with a photo and information about James who remained at large.

James, who has a criminal record according to police, was active on social media posting videos referring to the United States as racist. He also made what police said were "concerning statements" about Mayor Eric Adams which led the NYPD to tighten the mayor's security detail.

In a video posted on YouTube, James criticized crime against black people and said drastic action was needed. In another video, he rambled about the subway system in front of photo with Mayor Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in the background.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"You see it. I hope so. Of the New York City subway system. And let me just say that their plan is doomed for failure. Their plan is doomed for failure and I will explain to you why," said James.

The suspect had two known addresses in Philadelphia and in Wisconsin. Police were able to identify him after they found keys to a U-Haul van that he had rented in Philadelphia on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Those keys were found at the crime scene along with a 9 mm Glock, three extended magazines, a hatchet, gasoline, fireworks and a fuse to smoke grenades.

RELATED: BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUSPECT

Hours later police discovered the U Haul parked on the side of the road in Gravesend, just a few miles from the scene.

Federal investigators said Wednesday that James had purchased the gun at a pawnshop in Columbus, Ohio in 2011.

James was riding a northbound N train before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he put on a gas mask and tossed two smoke bombs onto the floor. He then opened fire discharging 33 rounds and striking 10 people. Five of those people remained in critical condition. At least 19 others suffered injuries.

Transit officials and police were investigating some cameras at the 36th Street station that were not working at the time of the attack.

RELATED: BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: WHAT'S KNOWN ABOUT THE VICTIMS?

MTA CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber told NY 1 that there are 600 cameras along the N line and that police were able to obtain images from some cameras of the suspect entering the subway system.

Mayor Eric Adams, who appeared on FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York,' was asked why they weren't all working.

"We want to dig into exactly how long they were out and how many cameras were out throughout the entire city system," said Adams. "They're doing that analysis. The purpose of those cameras is to assist us in cases like these, and so we are concerned that the cameras were out."

Police asked anyone with information including photos or videos of the suspect and the incident to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 800-577-TIPS (8477), the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

PHOTOS: BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING

"We still do not know the suspect's motivation," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at a briefing on Tuesday. "Clearly, this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence. We are conducting a highly coordinated investigation that includes NYPD detectives, the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the ATF who have been instrumental in tracing the firearm and ballistics."

RELATED: BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: SUSPECT POSTED RACIST RANTS ON YOUTUBE