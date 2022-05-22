New York Yankees Aaron Boone: Josh Donaldson wrong for 'Jackie Robinson' comment to Sox Tim Anderson

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says slugger Josh Donaldson was wrong to make a remark referencing Jackie Robinson when speaking to White Sox star Tim Anderson.

A day after the comment called "racist" by Chicago manager Tony La Russa -- an assessment that Anderson agreed with -- Major League Baseball continued to investigate.

Anderson, one of baseball's leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, and Donaldson, who is white, didn't speak to reporters before Sunday's doubleheader.

Donaldson said Saturday he twice called Anderson "Jackie" -- as in Robinson, who broke MLB's color barrier in 1947.

He said he's used the reference in the past with Anderson, who said he viewed himself as a potential modern-day Robinson in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated.

