Newborn baby dies after being found unresponsive on Chicago's South Side

An investigation has been launched after a newborn baby died early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The backstory:

Around midnight, police officers responded to an apartment where a newborn baby was found unresponsive in the 4700 block of South Damen Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The baby was taken to Stroger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Area One detectives have launched a death investigation. No further details were provided.