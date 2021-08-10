Newborn baby discovered inside dresser in Northwest Side alley

A newborn baby is in good condition after being found in a dresser drawer in an alley in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police say a woman discovered the boy in the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The woman reportedly cared for the infant until EMS crews arrived.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

(Captured News)

Fire officials say the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.

Advertisement

Illinois has a Safe Haven law which provides a safe way for parents to give up a newborn if they cannot care for it.