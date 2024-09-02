Illinois man dead, Indiana deputy critically wounded after exchange of gunfire near Indiana border

The Source A suspect, 37-year-old Andrew Roselius of Clifton, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police near the Indiana-Illinois border after a high-speed chase. Newton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brandon Schreiber was critically injured during the gunfire exchange with Roselius. He was transported to Carle Trauma Center after initial treatment at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. The chase, which began with Roselius allegedly holding a hostage, ended with no hostage found in the vehicle.



An Indiana deputy was shot in the line of duty and a suspect was killed Sunday night after an exchange of gunfire near the Indiana-Illinois border.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department began pursuing an armed man, later identified as 37-year-old Andrew Roselius of Clifton, Illinois, who was allegedly holding a hostage.

The pursuit extended into Indiana, where the Newton County Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit. The chase then returned to Illinois, where Roselius reportedly crashed his vehicle in Sheldon.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Roselius exchanged gunfire with police. Both Roselius and Newton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brandon Schreiber were struck in the exchange.

Roselius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corporal Schreiber, a five-year veteran, was initially taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and then flown to Carle Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

No hostage was found in the vehicle.

The Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the use of force, which will be handed over to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office upon completion.