Nicor offering more than $10 million in gas bill relief to customers

After a cold winter, suburban Chicago families can get their share of more than $10 million in gas bill relief.

Nicor Gas has launched a bill payment assistance program to customers who were financially affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We recognize that many of our customers across the communities we serve are still facing economic uncertainty and hardship caused by the pandemic," said John O. Hudson III, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "Our hope is this $10 million in bill payment assistance provides the customers who need it most with some relief that the clean, safe, reliable natural gas they expect will be there, freeing up family funds to put food on the table and meet additional needs."

Residents who received LIHEAP or Nicor Gas Sharing Program assistance are eligible to receive up to $300.

Customers with account balances do not need to wait for a shut-off notice to apply, according to the company. Once customers are qualified for either one of the programs and funds are applied to their account, a grant from the current COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program grant will be automatically applied to a customer’s outstanding balance.

If eligible customers received a partial grant last year for arrearages and if they are in need again, Nicor is automatically applying an additional grant up to the $300 limit to their accounts. Eligible customers who have past-due balances now and didn’t receive a grant last year, will be credited the full $300.

In addition to these programs, there's also a program to defer payments for up to two years.

For information about the Nicor Gas COVID-19 Bill Payment Assistance Program, visit nicorgas.com/energyassistance.