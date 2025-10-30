NICU babies celebrate first Halloween in crochet costumes at Rush Medical Center

Several babies in the NICU at Rush Copely Medical Center in Aurora are celebrating their first Halloween with crochet costumes.

What we know:

Nurses at the center made handmade crocheted costumes for NICU babies for the third year.

The babies were dressed as fruits, candy, animals and more.

Other hospitals got into the Halloween spirit earlier this week by dressing up their NICU babies in costumes.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ (Rush Copley NICU Nurses)