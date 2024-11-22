Nigerian nationals in Chicago suburbs sentenced for million-dollar scam schemes

The Brief Two Chicago-area men received prison sentences for running scams that defrauded victims of at least $3.5 million. The schemes involved fake inheritances, romance scams, and a business email compromise targeting corporate accounts. A third defendant in the case is awaiting sentencing next month.



Two Chicago-area men have been sentenced to prison for running online schemes that defrauded victims across the U.S. out of millions of dollars.

Anthony Emeka Ibekie, 59, of Oswego, and Samuel Aniukwu, 50, of Romeoville, would tell victims they had received a large inheritance and in order to claim it, they needed to provide money upfront.

In a second scam, the pair would communicate with victims on social media and dating apps, building trust through a fake online romance and then convincing them to send money.

Ibekie and Aniukwu also conducted a "business email compromise" scam that targeted corporate email accounts.

The crimes were uncovered through an undercover investigation. In total, Ibekie and Aniukwu stole at least $3.5 million.

Ibekie was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year on 14 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and passport fraud.

Aniukwu, who pleaded guilty in 2023, was sentenced on Nov. 8 to 10 years for wire fraud and money laundering.

A third person, Jennifer Gosha, 52, of Oak Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to related charges of wire fraud and making false statements. Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.