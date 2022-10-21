Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back.

It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest.

Eight city blocks are decorated like a zombie apocalypse, making it look like you're in the middle of a movie set.

"Event-goers can find of course the entertainment that you need to survive a zombie apocalypse in the form of three main stages with bands. We got three action stages as well, that will have live performances including some fire performances that's pretty neat. And then of course we've got the food and drinks that all survivors are gonna need to get through this nightmare," said Kate O'Leary, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Elgin.

The event is one night only, on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available on NightmareOnChicagoStreet.com.