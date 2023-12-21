Car crashes into Niles townhome leaving 2 injured

A 74-year-old woman crashed her car into a building in Niles on Thursday morning.

Niles police say the woman crashed her 2011 Mercedes GLK350 into a townhome located in the 8900 block of West Heathwood Circle at 7:50 a.m.

She was trying to back out of a parking space in the residential complex when the vehicle accelerated quickly and hit a garage. The vehicle then went through a yard into a townhome. Most of the car ended up inside the residence.

A 62-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were inside the home when the car crashed into it.

The driver of the vehicle and the female inhabitant were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man declined medical attention.

The Niles Community Development Department assessed the affected garage and townhome and said both were habitable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, impairment was not believed to be a factor and the cause is not suspected to be criminal in nature.

No citations are expected to be issued.