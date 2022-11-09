Niles couple identified as victims killed after car crashes into Park Ridge home

Park Ridge police identified the two people who were killed after their car crashed into a house at a high rate of speed Tuesday morning.

The victims of the crash were identified as 85-year-old Miloje Markovic and 77-year-old Milena Markovic.

Police said they were husband and wife and lived in Niles.

Miloje Markovic (left), Milena Markovic. (right)

The man and woman were traveling in a 2007 Honda sedan southbound on Cumberland Avenue around 11:12 a.m. when they sped through the intersection and crashed into a home at 901 Oakton Street, according to Park Ridge police.

The house was unoccupied during the time of the crash.