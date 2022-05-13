Niles man used victim's credit card after breaking into vehicle, stealing wallet: police

article

A Niles man is accused of breaking into two vehicles and using a credit card that belonged to one of the victims.

On March 24, a victim reported that their vehicle was burglarized while it was parked in the lot of a commercial building located at 6310 W. Touhy Ave.

The victim's wallet was taken from the vehicle, and was notified of several fraudulent credit card transactions made at nearby businesses shortly after the burglary, police said.

On March 27, another victim reported that their vehicle was burglarized while it was parked in a residential parking lot in the 8000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Niles

Tools were removed from the victim's vehicle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

After investigating these incidents, Niles detectives connected both crimes to Nenab A. Givargis.

Advertisement

Givargis, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary from a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card.