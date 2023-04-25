Niles nightclub shooting: Cook County corrections officer charged in deadly attack

article

A suburban man has been charged with murder in the shooting that killed a man outside Miraj nightclub in Niles on Sunday morning.

Alan J. Kettina, 25, is accused of opening fire on 22-year-old Mark Asber just after 1 a.m. in the parking lot at 8801 Milwaukee Ave, according to Niles police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Asber was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Kettina, of Northbrook, was arrested at the scene. Police said Kettina was employed by the Cook County Department of Corrections.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Kettina is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing in Skokie on Tuesday.