Niles shooting leaves teenager, man wounded

Niles police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a 15-year-old boy wounded Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 10:33 a.m. near Lyons and Woodland.

Police say the shooting happened in a residence in the 9200 block of Woodland Drive.

A 33-year-old man was found shot in the torso and the 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say there were no further suspects believed to be at large. The investigation remains active and ongoing.