Niles woman celebrates her 103rd birthday

A Niles woman recently celebrated her 103rd birthday!

Selma Wolf was born on Oct. 11, 1920, in Philadelphia. She now resides at the Elison Independent Living of Niles senior living community.

Wolf married her beloved husband, Mel Wolf, until his passing in 1990.

Her family says their love story is one for the ages, and their marriage was an inspiring example for those who knew them.

Wolf is now a grandmother of three and a great-grandmother of two boys.

The 103-year-old says the secret to living a long life is love and resilience. She says she has always maintained a positive attitude and strong character.

Wolf says throughout her life she has enjoyed hobbies such as reading, needlework and mahjong. However, she believes they have been more than just activities; they have been sources of joy and connection with others.