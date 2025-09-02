Nina Kraus: Northwestern professor reported missing after going for walk in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Northwestern University professor was reported missing Monday after leaving her Evanston home for a morning walk, police said.
What we know:
Nina Kraus, 72, was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving her home in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue. She was reportedly going for a walk and has not returned.
Kraus is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with a thin build, long silver hair, and brown eyes. Police said she has a "very fit" appearance and was last seen wearing long pants and a windbreaker.
Nina Kraus | Northwestern Now
Kraus is a professor of neurobiology and otolaryngology in Northwestern’s School of Communication, according to The Daily Northwestern.
What they're saying:
"The University is hopeful that with the community’s help, we can find Professor Kraus and assure her safety," Northwestern said in a statement published by Northwestern Now.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Kraus’ whereabouts is asked to call the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000.
The Source: The information in this article was obtained from the Evanston Police Department, The Daily Northwestern, and Northwestern Now.