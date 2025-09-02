Nina Kraus: Northwestern professor reported missing after going for walk in Evanston

The Brief Evanston police said Professor Nina Kraus, 72, was last seen leaving her home Monday morning. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 847-866-5000.



A Northwestern University professor was reported missing Monday after leaving her Evanston home for a morning walk, police said.

What we know:

Nina Kraus, 72, was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving her home in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue. She was reportedly going for a walk and has not returned.

Kraus is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with a thin build, long silver hair, and brown eyes. Police said she has a "very fit" appearance and was last seen wearing long pants and a windbreaker.

Kraus is a professor of neurobiology and otolaryngology in Northwestern’s School of Communication, according to The Daily Northwestern.

What they're saying:

"The University is hopeful that with the community’s help, we can find Professor Kraus and assure her safety," Northwestern said in a statement published by Northwestern Now.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Kraus’ whereabouts is asked to call the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000.