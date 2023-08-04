Niomi Walton: Girl reported missing for over two weeks from South Side

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen by her family nearly three weeks ago.

Niomi Walton, 16, was last seen on July 19. She is known to frequent the Parkway Gardens area by Park Manor.

Police say Niomi is a Black girl with medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She weighs roughly 170 pounds and is 5-foot-7.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.