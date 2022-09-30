No bail for Chicago man accused of brutal CTA Red Line attack

Bail has been denied for the suspect in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line this month.

Solomon Washington, 28, faces two counts of robbery and charges of theft and aggravated battery in a public place.

Prosecutors say he is the person seen in a viral video hitting a man with a wine bottle on a Red Line train.

The victim received five stitches for his injuries.

Washington then robbed another CTA passenger the following day.

In addition to denying bail, the judge also prohibited Washington from coming in contact with CTA buses or trains.