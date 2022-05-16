No bail for Chicago man charged with fatally shooting motorist after fender-bender

Bail was denied Monday for a gunman accused of shooting two men driving in Lawndale last week, killing one of them, after the drivers of their cars began cutting each other off and bumped into each other.

Richard Savado, 18, grabbed a gun from the fanny pack of the person driving him after their car was rear-ended Friday evening near California Avenue and Roosevelt Road, a Cook County prosecutor said in court Monday.

Savado walked to the men’s vehicle, stretched out his arms and fired six shots, fatally striking the driver — 42-year-old Nicholas Kochenburg — and wounding the front seat passenger, 41, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

An Illinois State Police trooper driving by witnessed the shooting and arrested Savado, prosecutors said.

Richard Savado | Chicago police arrest photo

Kochenburg and his passenger had recently met each other and were headed to a party the evening they were shot, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

A judge ordered Savado held without bail on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unauthorized use of a weapon.