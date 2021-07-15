No charges against Gary cop who shot and killed man in 2019

The Gary police officer who shot and killed an 82-year-old man in November of 2019 will not be charged.

Prosecutors said Thursday that a grand jury did not come back with an indictment of murder or reckless homicide charges over Melvin Bouler's death.

In November 2019, Gary police responded to reports of an armed man in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street.

When officers arrived, a caller directed them to an 82-year-old who was sitting inside of a vehicle in front of an apartment complex.

Officer Brandon Henderson was on scene. Bouler, who his family said was hearing impaired, was accused of pointing a gun at Henderson.

Bouler's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family also said Bouler was not drunk or armed when the shooting happened.

