No charges in death of man who died in North Aurora police custody, officials say

The Brief Autopsy found Martinez died of coronary artery disease with cocaine intoxication as a contributing factor. Martinez collapsed after being pulled over and taken into custody; officers performed life-saving measures. Prosecutors say police followed policy, found no wrongdoing, and have closed the investigation.



No charges will be filed in the death of a man who died while in police custody in North Aurora earlier this year.

What we know:

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday that autopsy results for Jorge Valerio Martinez showed he died of natural causes, though alcohol and other substances were also found in his system at the time of his death.

On May 2, a North Aurora officer and a police intern pulled Martinez over for a license plate violation, according to prosecutors. Martinez showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

After being handcuffed, Martinez was taken to the North Aurora Police Department, where he told officers he had a heart stent and needed medical assistance. Paramedics were called, but as officers tried to help Martinez sit up, he collapsed inside the police vehicle.

Prosecutors said officers removed Martinez from the vehicle, took the handcuffs off, and began life-sustaining measures. Martinez was taken to Mercy Hospital in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy by the Kane County Coroner’s Office found Martinez died of coronary artery disease, with cocaine intoxication as a significant contributing factor. The report also noted multiple stents, myocardial fibrosis, pulmonary edema, and cerebral edema, according to the statement.

Officials said Martinez also had a blood alcohol level of 0.023.

What they're saying:

Martinez’s family told investigators he had a history of heart problems but stopped medical treatment a few years ago due to a lack of health insurance.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said an investigation by her office determined Martinez's death was not caused by the actions of law enforcement.

"This was a tragic loss for Mr. Martinez’s family, and they remain in my thoughts," Mosser said. "The officers followed the law and departmental policy, acted quickly to summon medical aid, and immediately rendered assistance. I commend both officers for doing everything that they could to save the life of Mr. Martinez and thank them for their service."

In a statement, North Aurora Police Chief Joe Deleo said officers in his department did everything they could to assist Martinez.

"Our Police Department strives to treat everyone we encounter with respect and make sure they get the attention and help they need," Deleo said. "We're saddened by the recent incident but remain committed to responding to the needs of those in our care."

What's next:

Mosser added that no wrongdoing by police was found, and the investigation has been closed.