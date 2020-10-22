No injuries after small jet slides off runway at Chicago Executive Airport, crashes into light pole

No one was injured Wednesday night when a small jet slid off a runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling and crashed into a light pole.

The Learjet went off the end of Runway 30 about 11 p.m., pushing through a fence and damaging multiple lights, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said in an email.

Firefighters responded and found the plane leaking fuel, according to Prospect Heights Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Mark Oeltgen. The leak was stopped and there were no hospital transports, Oeltgen said.

The FAA hasn’t determined a cause of the crash, but it was raining in the Chicago area at the time.

The Wheeling Fire Department and a representative for the airport did not immediately return messages.

The incident comes less than two days after a fatal plane crash in south suburban Ford Heights. A 70-year-old man piloting a single-engine plane crash landed on a ramp at Illinois 394 to Lincoln Highway, authorities said. His plane struck a light pole and a vehicle before stopping on an embankment. The cause of the crash was unclear.

In September, a vehicle crash spilled into the airport in Wheeling, leaving two men dead. A box truck went through a stop sign at Wolf Road and Messner Drive and struck an SUV in the intersection, causing both vehicles to enter airport property and ejecting one man onto a taxiway, where he died.