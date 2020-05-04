No injuries reported after police respond to person with a gun in Wheaton

No one was hurt after authorities responded to reports of an armed person Monday in west suburban Wheaton.

About 3 p.m., officers responded to the incident in the 500 block of Westwood Drive, Wheaton police said. The situation was resolved within half an hour, and no one was hurt.

The area of Westwood Drive and Manchester Road was temporarily blocked off and was cleared about an hour later, police said.

One person was transported for medical care, police said.