No jackpot? No problem. Illinois Lottery players still cash in on big wins

The Brief Two Illinois players won $1 million each after matching five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing; one ticket was bought at a Skokie Citgo, the other through the Illinois Lottery app. Four other Illinois players won $100,000 each with tickets purchased in Chicago, Lemont, Gilman and via the app. The Powerball roll, which began June 2, has generated nearly 1.7 million winning tickets in Illinois and more than $20 million in prizes, officials said.



Illinois Lottery players may not have taken home the nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but several still scored major prizes.

What we know:

Two players matched five numbers to win $1 million each, lottery officials said.

One ticket was purchased at a Citgo station at 5343 Touhy Ave. in Skokie. The other was bought through the Illinois Lottery app.

Four other Illinois players won $100,000 apiece. One of those tickets was purchased at a Shell station on North Avenue in Chicago.

The other winning tickets were sold in Lemont, Gilman and through the app.

The backstory:

The Powerball drawings began June 2. Since then, nearly 1.7 million winning tickets have been sold in Illinois, totaling more than $20 million in prizes, according to lottery officials.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Officials encourage players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming.