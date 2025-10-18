No Kings protests return to Chicago area today

The Brief No Kings protests are set to return to Chicago today at noon in Grant Park. Several other protests are planned for suburban communities across the area. Last June, No Kings protests brought out thousands who rallied against the Trump administration's policies.



Thousands are expected to turn out today in Chicago and around the country for a "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration.

Today's round of protests come as Chicago has withstood weeks of increased federal immigration enforcement that has resulted in hundreds of arrests, at times violent protests, and rebukes of the administration’s policies by city and state leaders.

The backstory:

Just this month, the Trump administration has federalized hundreds of National Guard troops to protect federal personnel and property, but their deployment has been blocked, at least for the moment, as state and Chicago leaders sued to stop the move.

An event page stated the intent of the protest: "Our actions and resistance are necessary as Trump sends militarized agents into our communities, silences voters and voices, and hands billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. We won’t accept a wannabe king, and we won’t back down in the face of chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

Back in June, thousands of people gathered in downtown Chicago and in several suburban communities.

When is the Chicago protest?

Event pages published advertise a protest in Chicago’s Grant Park at Butler Field starting at noon today.

Where else will there be protests?

Just like last June, there are also several No Kings protests scheduled to take place on Saturday across several suburban communities, including:

Algonquin : Algonquin Road and S. Harrison Street at 9:30 a.m.

Arlington Heights: 500 E. Miner St. at 3 p.m.

Aurora : 350 E. Galena Boulevard at Noon.

Bolingbrook : Janes Avenue and Boughton Road at 11 a.m.

Broadview : 1930 Beach Street (ICE Processing Facility) at 5 p.m.

Buffalo Grove : Lake Cook Road and Weidner Road at 11 a.m.

Crystal Lake : 5650 Northwest Highway at 11:30 a.m.

Elgin : Kimball Street and North Grove Avenue at 11 a.m.

Elmhurst : 209 N. York Street at 2:30 p.m.

Evanston : 1601 Sherman Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Forest Park : 7500 Roosevelt Road at 11 a.m.

Geneva : Gleneagle Drive and Randall Road at 11:30 a.m.

Gurnee : Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road at 10 a.m.

Joliet : Mall Loop Drive and Route 30 at 11 a.m.

LaGrange : LaGrange Road between Cossitt and Goodman Avenue at 11 a.m.

McHenry : State Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road at 11 a.m.

Mount Prospect : Corner of Main and NW Highway at 2 p.m.

Naperville : 400 S. Eagle Street at Noon.

Oak Park : Lake Street and North Oak Park Avenue at 11 a.m.

Palatine : Northwest Highway and Hicks Road at 11:30 a.m.

Park Ridge : Summit Avenue and Touhy Avenue at noon

Rosemont : 5590 N. River Road at 5:30 p.m.

Schaumburg : N. Roselle Road and Schaumburg Road at 10 a.m.

Wheaton : 3080 Ogden Avenue at 11 a.m.

Wilmette: 1200 Wilmette Avenue at 11 a.m.

