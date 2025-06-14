LIVE UPDATES: 'No Kings' protests expected in Chicago, suburbs

The Brief So-called "No Kings" protests are expected to take place in Chicago and across the U.S. on Saturday. The protests are gathering to reject "authoritarianism," according to organizers. The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since President Trump returned to office.



Protesters are expected to gather in the Chicago area and the suburbs as part of a nationwide movement called "No Kings" on Saturday, which coincides with Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

National organizers said their aim is to stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions by the Trump administration.

The main protest is expected to take place in Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago starting around noon until 2 p.m.

Live Updates

10:30 a.m. - Protest in Joliet

What appeared to be a few dozen people gathered for a "No Kings" protest in southwest suburban Joliet.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet) posted videos on social media depicting the demonstration on Jolieti's West Side.

10:20 a.m. - Anti-ICE protest in Federal Plaza

Fox 32's Gabriella Premus reported a group of about 50 or so people showed up at Federal Plaza to protest ICE arrests of undocumented immigrants.

It was unclear who organized the demonstration. They told Fox 32 they were planning to join the larger protest at Daley Plaza around noon.

They were heard chanting "power to the people, no one is illegal."

9:50 a.m. - List of Illinois protests

Organizers of Saturday's "No Kings" protests released a list of several demonstrations happening around Illinois, including in downstate communities, on social media.

Demonstrations were planned for as far south as Carbondale and as far north as DeKalb.

8:15 a.m. - Local officials call out Trump

In anticipation of the parade to be held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, Illinois Democratic elected officials are calling out President Trump for whats expected to be an expensive spectacle.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2026, blasted the multi-million dollar parade that also coincides with Trump's 79th birthday:

"Today, Donald Trump is using tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to throw himself a birthday party fit for a king, or a dictator. He’s putting on a spectacle – not only to stroke his own ego, but to distract us from the fact that he’s ripping away healthcare from more than 10 million people, cutting food assistance for hungry children, and siccing federal troops on American cities.

"In America, we don’t bow to a king. We don’t serve a dictator. That’s been true for nearly 250 years, and that won’t change now. While Donald Trump continues to use the power of the presidency to look out for himself, I promise to continue fighting for you."

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Chicago) also is expected to speak at the "No Kings" rally around noon at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago to "protest against Donald Trump's regime."

8 a.m. - Suburban demonstrations

Multiple suburban communities are expected to see their own "No Kings" protests on Saturday.

They include Arlington Heights, Evanston, Orland Park, Highland Park, Oak Park, Geneva, Joliet, Des Plaines, Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and more.

7 a.m. - Businesses board up

Multiple businesses along State Street in downtown Chicago were boarded up in anticipation of Saturday's protests.

The preparations come after previous protests and marches in downtown Chicago over the last week in response to ICE arrests of immigrants in the area. While most of those protests were peaceful, there were instances in which protesters clashes with police officers and CPD squad cars were vandalized.

No Kings protests

What we know:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 had rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Recent Chicago protests

At least two large protests were held this week in downtown Chicago.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people flocked downtown to protest ICE raids across the country.

While the protests were mostly nonviolent earlier in the afternoon, there were some brief clashes between protesters and officers. Police squad cars were vandalized and there was one instance in which a car drove through the crowd amid rolling street closures.

Seventeen people were arrested, including three people who allegedly struck Chicago police officers.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Chicago for an anti-ICE demonstration—shutting down Michigan Avenue during rush hour.

Unlike Tuesday's protest, however, things remained peaceful with no arrests, according to police.

Led by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), the crowd took to Michigan Avenue, marching north until they reached Wacker Drive.

As they rounded the corner, Wabash Avenue was blocked by salt trucks and fencing, which prevented demonstrators from getting any closer to Trump Tower.