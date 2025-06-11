Chicago ICE protest: 17 arrested during chaotic evening downtown

The Brief Seventeen people were arrested during a chaotic protest against ICE in downtown Chicago on Tuesday, including three charged with striking police officers. Authorities said four people face felony charges, 10 were charged with misdemeanors, and others face pending charges or citations. A 66-year-old woman suffered a broken arm after a car drove through the crowd and fled the scene.



Seventeen people were arrested, including three people who allegedly struck Chicago police officers, during a chaotic ICE protest downtown on Tuesday evening, officials said.

What we know:

Chicago police said four people were charged with felonies and 10 were charged with misdemeanors. One person was issued a citation for possession of a paint/marker with intent to deface. Charges are also pending against two other people.

Nathan Sol, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer while Yony Salgado 33, and Jonathan Ellison, 37, were each charged with one count.

Asnat Berestizhevsky, 27, was charged with one count of criminal damage to government property under $500.

The charges stem from a chaotic scene that broke out downtown, involving several hundred people who gathered to protest ICE raids.

While the protests were mostly non-violent earlier in the afternoon, there were some brief clashes between protesters and officers. Police squad cars were vandalized and one instance in which a car drove through the crowd amid rolling street closures.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following Tuesday's protests in Chicago:

"Yesterday, thousands of people exercised their constitutional right to peacefully assemble in Chicago to defend their immigrant neighbors. Unlawful detentions and arrests by ICE in the city have caused fear, chaos and untold grief in immigrant communities. The separation of families and random deportation quotas are cruel. I will continue to defend the human dignity of those who choose to call Illinois their home and the civil rights of protestors.

"As protests in Chicago continue to remain peaceful, I warn against any similar actions taken by President Trump in Los Angeles. He deployed the Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles, calling protestors ‘violent, insurrectionist mobs.’ Where was the National Guard when MAGA extremists stormed the Capitol? I still remember crawling on my hands and knees in the House gallery with my colleagues as we escaped on January 6 – that was a violent insurrection. President Trump needs to stop escalating the situation in Los Angeles and pull out the Marines and National Guard. These abuses of power against our democracy would not be welcomed in Chicago," Kelly said.

Car drives through crowd

Dig deeper:

A 66-year-old woman’s arm was broken after she was hit by a car that sped through the crowd in the first block of East Monroe Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The car hit the 66-year-old while she was standing in the roadway, and sped away, fleeing the scene.

The woman had a left arm fracture and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.