No one in custody in murder of 18-year-old Melissa De La Garza, shot dead after Halloween shopping

Chicago police said Tuesday that no one is in custody yet in the murder of 18-year-old Melissa De La Garza.

The artist was gunned down while sitting in her car outside her home in the West Lawn/West Elsdon area on Saturday evening. Her family said she had no enemies and was looking forward to attend the School of the Art Institute Chicago on a scholarship.

"It's hard to put in words the loss we are feeling, for someone to take away my 18-year-old warrior princess," said her dad, Jose De La Garza, on Sunday, less than 24 hours after he held her while she died. "She had a scholarship. She was a wrestler and took second place in state. For someone to come and take that away for no reason – it doesn't make any sense."

Her sister spoke to her just minutes before she was shot on South Avers, a street that they described as normally peaceful and safe.

"The last time I heard from my sister was through a Facetime call. It was a normal day. She was so happy. She had just bought a Halloween costume. She was in her car trying to go home. She seemed so happy in that Facetime call," said her sister Isabel De La Garza. "I don't understand this gun violence to innocent people."

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP