No suspect in custody after woman found shot to death in car in Joliet, toddler in backseat unharmed

There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday.

Maya Smith, 24, was found just after midnight. Neighbors called in a parking complaint in an alley near Clement Street and Ingalls Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the car.

Her two-year-old baby girl was found in the backseat and was physically unharmed.

Smith's family says they are devastated, and the young mother did not deserve this.

No suspect is currently in custody.