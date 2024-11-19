Noise complaint leads to deadly stabbing at suburban Motel 6, police say

The Brief A 23-year-old Mississippi man, Remington Carroll, was arrested and charged with home invasion resulting in injury after a fatal stabbing at a Motel 6 in Prospect Heights. The incident occurred after a noise complaint escalated into a physical fight, resulting in the stabbing death of one of Carroll's friends. Authorities determined that the motel guest who inflicted the fatal stab wound acted in self-defense.



A Mississippi man was arrested following a fatal stabbing at a Motel 6 in Prospect Heights Sunday morning.

Remington Carroll, 23, was charged with home invasion resulting in injury after one of his friends was stabbed to death following an argument.

According to the Prospect Heights police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a battery at a motel located at 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carroll and his friends were staying at the motel and had been causing a disturbance in the hallway, according to police. The victim, who was also staying at the motel, got into an argument with the group about the noise around 1:55 a.m.

The victim took out a pocket knife and went back into his room. Carroll and his friends allegedly kicked the victim's door and demanded he come out. When he opened the door, the group rushed in and one of Carroll's friends was stabbed in the stomach during the struggle.

According to police, the victim stabbed Carroll in the hand, allowing him to close the door. The victim also sustained injuries to his hands.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Prospect Heights Police Department determined that the victim acted in self-defense. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Carroll appeared in court Tuesday. No further information was provided.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the Prospect Heights Police Department.