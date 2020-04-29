Non-essential businesses face big fines for staying open amid pandemic

Illinois leaders are sending a stern message to businesses disobeying the state's stay-at-home order.

This comes after FOX 32 spotted a nail salon still operating in Logan Square.

The businesses could face some big fines for refusing to shut down.

The city received a complaint Monday that Asia Nails was open. Right now, they are under investigation, which means they could be fined or closed.

Asia Nails was open Tuesday afternoon. Inside were workers with masks and their customers did not have on any PPE.

On Wednesday, an investigator from the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection was outside of the nail salon in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says there are consequences for non-essential business that stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will shut them down,” she said.

Citations can be as high as $10,000.

Citizens can make complaints by calling 311.

Earlier this month, the city fined eight businesses $120,000 for not following stay-at-home orders. At that time, the city had investigated 700 businesses that disobeyed.

The governor sympathizes with business that are struggling.

"I know it's difficult,” Pritzker said.

FOX 32 did contact the nail salon owners, but never heard back.

On Thursday, the city will release new numbers on non-essential businesses in hot water.