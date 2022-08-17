Non-profit eases financial burden on Chicago families with free school supplies

Some Chicago students are getting a helping hand Wednesday. A special non-profit is handing some out school supplies for free.

School supplies can be a financial burden for families, but Back 2 School America is here to help.

Volunteers from the non-profit unloaded a truckload of boxes containing pencils, crayons, glue sticks and scissors, all the supplies students need and deserve to start the school year. About 30 age-appropriate school items are in each kit.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Back 2 School America provides thousands of boxed kits year round and Wednesday, they packed the 10 millionth school supply kit, a milestone that merits celebration.

Matthew Kurtzman, CEO of Back 2 School America, said the supplies give children everything they need to begin school, including confidence. Each kit contains a handwritten cheerful note from volunteers who pack the kits.

Back 2 School America hopes that supplies help children get a better quality education.

With the cost of everything going up these days, the cost of school supplies is one less worry.