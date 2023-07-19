North Aurora man sentenced for helping relative illegally sell shotgun, revolver

article

A North Aurora man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for assisting in the illegal sales of two firearms.

Jeffrey Greer, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of dealing firearms without a license.

According to prosecutors, Greer assisted a relative in selling a shotgun and a revolver to an individual in the fall of 2019. Greer didn't know at the time, but the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Greer helped negotiate the terms of the deal during a meeting at his relative's home and transported the guns to the cooperating individual's truck.

A judge imposed the four-year sentence on July 13 after a hearing in federal court.