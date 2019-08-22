North Aurora police officer fatally shoots armed man

article

A North Aurora police officer fatally shot a man who was holding a gun and trying to get into a home in the west suburb Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the 600 block of Birchwood Drive about 11:15 p.m. for reports that a man armed with a handgun was making suicidal statements and threatening to shoot someone, North Aurora police said.

About 20 minutes later, they found the man, 54, driving a gold Lincoln Navigator near Timber Oaks Drive and Eastview Road, police said. The man was told to stop but continued into his driveway in the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.

The man then held a gun to his own head before getting out of his vehicle and approaching the home, police said. He tried to get in through the open garage door and ignored multiple commands to stop before he was shot.

"Fearing for the safety of the individuals in the house, an officer fired one round, striking the suspect, who fell to the ground," police said.

The 54-year-old was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer who shot the man is a 13-year veteran of the North Aurora Police Department, police said. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.