North Barrington crash: 3 injured in head-on collision on Route 59

The Brief A van and a Subaru collided head-on Thursday morning in North Barrington. Three people were hospitalized, including one passenger in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.



Authorities are investigating a serious crash that left three people injured, including one critically, in North Barrington on Thursday morning.

The collision shut down a section of Route 59 for several hours.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Route 59, south of Golfview Drive.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a Ford van was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Subaru head-on.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. A passenger in the Subaru was critically injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities closed Route 59 between Miller Road and Signal Hill Road to process the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined why the van crossed into oncoming traffic.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.