North Barrington crash: 3 injured in head-on collision on Route 59
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Authorities are investigating a serious crash that left three people injured, including one critically, in North Barrington on Thursday morning.
The collision shut down a section of Route 59 for several hours.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Route 59, south of Golfview Drive.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a Ford van was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Subaru head-on.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. A passenger in the Subaru was critically injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities closed Route 59 between Miller Road and Signal Hill Road to process the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not determined why the van crossed into oncoming traffic.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
What's next:
The Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.