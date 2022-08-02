North Chicago honors officers who responded to Highland Park mass shooting

A special ceremony held Tuesday in North Chicago honored first responders from that suburb for their work in response to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

The event was led by Congressman Brad Schneider and attended by the mayor of North Chicago.

Schneider presented officers with flags that have flown over the U.S Capitol in their honor and praised them for their work to save lives and help bring the shooter to justice that day.

"The people, again civilians, but also those who are trained, rising up and going about a task that no one ever wants to have to do, but the people standing with me train for, prepare for, and executed with extraordinary professionalism," Schneider said.

Schneider took time to honor seven officers. Among them was the officer who pulled over the suspect and another who placed the suspect in handcuffs that day.