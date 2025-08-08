North Chicago man arrested after fleeing police and throwing AR-15 from car: officials

The Brief A Lake County deputy was injured when a driver sped off from a traffic stop early Monday in Wadsworth. The suspect, Jordon Cunningham, fled into Wisconsin at over 120 mph before being stopped with a spike strip. Guns and cannabis were thrown from the car during the pursuit; charges are pending in both states.



A 25-year-old North Chicago man is in custody after injuring a sheriff's deputy during a police pursuit earlier this week.

What we know:

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Jordon Cunningham around 12:20 a.m. Monday for driving 19 mph over the speed limit on Route 41 near Route 173 in Wadsworth, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy reported smelling cannabis coming from inside the car and asked Cunningham to step out. Instead, Cunningham sped away, and the driver's door struck the deputy as he fled, Covelli said.

Previous booking photo of Jordon Cunningham. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Cunningham merged onto I-94 and drove into Wisconsin, where authorities spotted his vehicle traveling over 120 mph, Covelli added.

Officers deployed a spike strip, stopping the vehicle near I-94 and 104th Street. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office took Cunningham and two other occupants into custody.

During the pursuit in Wisconsin, authorities said an AR-15 rifle, two pistols, and a large bag containing smaller bags of cannabis were thrown from the vehicle. Wisconsin officials are pursuing charges in connection with those actions.

Cunningham is charged in Illinois with two felonies: aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer. He also faces multiple traffic violations.

What's next:

He remains in custody in Kenosha County on a number of Wisconsin charges, Covelli said.