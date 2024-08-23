Suburban man arrested after allegedly carjacking another man at gunpoint in Chicago

article

A North Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly carjacking another man at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side.

Antonio Jackson, 19, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and two traffic citations.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jackson allegedly carjacked a 27-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand Street.

Thirty minutes later, Chicago police located Jackson in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street and arrested him.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.