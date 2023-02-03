North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station

A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side.

Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24.

Walton forcefully took property from the victim around 2 a.m. on the CTA platform in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police say Walton is also being charged for a robbery on May 7 in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

There is no additional information at this time.