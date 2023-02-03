Expand / Collapse search

North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. 

Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. 

Walton forcefully took property from the victim around 2 a.m. on the CTA platform in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue. 

Police say Walton is also being charged for a robbery on May 7 in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road. 

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. 

There is no additional information at this time. 