Man accused of trying to lure child walking to Chicago grocery store: police

The Brief A man in a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee allegedly attempted to lure a child walking to a grocery store near Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road on Chicago’s West Side by asking to exchange phone numbers. The child ignored the man’s requests and called their mother from inside the store. The mother confronted the driver in the parking lot, prompting him to flee north on Kedzie Avenue. The suspect is described as a white Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black winter skull cap, a black coat, and clear-framed glasses, with a gray beard or goatee and a thin mustache.



The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is searching for a man accused of attempting to lure a child who was walking to a grocery store in North Lawndale on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Authorities said a child was walking to the store when a 2019 black Jeep Cherokee pulled up alongside them. The driver asked the child to exchange phone numbers.

When the child ignored the request and kept walking, the man allegedly said he would wait for the child outside the store.

Once inside, the child called their mother, who drove to the store’s parking lot and confronted the driver. The man then fled north on Kedzie Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black winter skull cap, a black winter coat and clear-framed glasses. He also had a gray beard or goatee and a thin mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com using reference #JH480160.