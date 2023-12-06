Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 2 Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale fire

North Lawndale
Two firefighters were injured while trying to get people out of a house fire on the West Side Wednesday morning. The officers were injured when a porch collapsed. A 75-year-old woman was critically hurt.

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a house fire on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters and officers responded to a fire at a home located in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in North Lawndale at approximately 1:15 a.m. 

A porch at the residence collapsed, injuring two police officers. 

A 75-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The officers were in serious, but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Firefighters respond to a house fire in North Lawndale Wednesday morning. (CFD)

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 