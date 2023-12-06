Woman, 2 Chicago police officers injured in North Lawndale fire

Three people were injured in a house fire on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and officers responded to a fire at a home located in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in North Lawndale at approximately 1:15 a.m.

A porch at the residence collapsed, injuring two police officers.

A 75-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The officers were in serious, but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters respond to a house fire in North Lawndale Wednesday morning. (CFD)

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.