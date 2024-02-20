North Lawndale shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed Monday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 6:17 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue, according to CPD. He was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Paramedics took the victim to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.