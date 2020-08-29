North Side businesses robbed: police

Chicago police are warning North Side business owners about a series of recent robberies and thefts in Lake View, Edgewater and Rogers Park.

In each incident, one thief walked into the store and grabbed cash from the register, even throwing the register to the ground in some cases, Chicago police said. Another person stood at the door acting a lookout.

The robberies and thefts happened:

About 10:04 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road;

About 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 3500 block of North Clark Street;

About 6:55 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 3800 block of North Broadway Avenue; and

About 10:40 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 5300 block of North Broadway Avenue.

The suspects were two males between 15 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 120 and 150 pounds, police said. They wore face masks, black t-shirts and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.